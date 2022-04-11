Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.28 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.37. 40,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.86.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.