Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 563.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,156 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,725,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after buying an additional 119,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.91. 43,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,971. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $119.59.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

