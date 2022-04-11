Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.58 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $480.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,687. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

