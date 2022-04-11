Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.86 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 41.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.63. 8,304,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,478. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

