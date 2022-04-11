Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,948. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

