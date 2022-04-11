Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 10,528 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.65. 33,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

