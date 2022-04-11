Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 54,047 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

