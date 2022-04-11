Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 75,438 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,438 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.20. 171,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

