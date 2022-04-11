Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 86,082 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 475.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,082 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,832. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

