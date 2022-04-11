Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,560 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.