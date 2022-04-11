Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $2.28 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 974,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,420. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

