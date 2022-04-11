Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.04. Baozun shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZUN. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

