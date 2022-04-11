Barclays Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $132.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $161.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.87.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

