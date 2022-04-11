Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barclays by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,870,000 after acquiring an additional 181,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

