Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($21.02).

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.21) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,225.06. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 912.40 ($11.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

