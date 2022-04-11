Barclays Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $160.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.76.

NYSE:APTV opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.69.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 193.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 57.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

