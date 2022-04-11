Barclays Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $50.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.82.

UAL opened at $41.96 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

