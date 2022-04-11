Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 649 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after purchasing an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.