BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.89. 91,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

