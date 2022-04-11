Beacon One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,305.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $706,528.74 and approximately $12,305.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

