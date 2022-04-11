Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE BDC opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. Belden has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,911 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

