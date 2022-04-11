Berenberg Bank Trims Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Target Price to GBX 1,350

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,350 ($17.70) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IPX stock opened at GBX 910 ($11.93) on Thursday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 660 ($8.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.78). The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 957.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other news, insider Sally Bridgeland purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 848 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,880 ($66,727.87). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 1,300 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 967 ($12.68), for a total value of £12,571 ($16,486.56).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

