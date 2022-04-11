Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Berry by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Berry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

