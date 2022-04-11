Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.91 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $50.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $50.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $52.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

