BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 9,479 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in GAP were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in GAP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

GPS stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

