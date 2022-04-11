BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $625,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

