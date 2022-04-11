BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $721,000 Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NCR were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NCR by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

