Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

BCYC opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

