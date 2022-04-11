Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $46.99

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.99, but opened at $36.13. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 22,273 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,416,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

