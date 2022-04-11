Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.10 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $20.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $16.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,350. The stock has a market cap of $913.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.69. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

