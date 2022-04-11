Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Shares Up 2.2%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bilfinger from €28.50 ($30.98) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.