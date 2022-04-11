Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $25.71

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $28.08. Bilibili shares last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 433,393 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,144,000 after buying an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,795 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

