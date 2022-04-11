Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $597.16

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $597.16, but opened at $578.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $585.24, with a volume of 178 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $588.34 and a 200 day moving average of $675.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 78.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

