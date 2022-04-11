BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. RP Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $19,904,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,258,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,063. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

