Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience Acquires 279,329 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,583. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Biodesix by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter valued at $156,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.