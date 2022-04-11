BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 10,713 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLFS traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $19.84. 313,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

