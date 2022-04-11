BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.60

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,949. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 369,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $12,414,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

