Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BIRDF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

