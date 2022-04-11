Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 1,986 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $21,786.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $174,727.32.

On Monday, March 7th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 36,677 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $406,747.93.

On Friday, March 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 24,200 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $274,428.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $49,253.82.

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.