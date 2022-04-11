BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,362,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.