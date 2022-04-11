BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.70 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146,067 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

