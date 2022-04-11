BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

