BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 20.18 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 17.61 and a 52-week high of 29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 20.01.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
