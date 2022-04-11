BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 20.18 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 17.61 and a 52-week high of 29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 20.01.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000.

