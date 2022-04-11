BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $342,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

