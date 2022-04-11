BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BYM opened at $12.94 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

