BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $11.95 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLE. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

