BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

