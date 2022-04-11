BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

BNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

