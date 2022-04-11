BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $966.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,043.00 to $966.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $924.94.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $736.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $750.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $844.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.