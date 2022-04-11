BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $20.47 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

